Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan again attached importance to deploying an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin corridor and highlighted the need to carry out consistent work to achieve this.

January 26, 2023, 11:33 Nikol Pashinyan again calls for international fact-finding mission deployment to Artsakh, Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at the January 26 Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said that expelling the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh from their homes isn’t the only goal of Azerbaijan. With its provocations, Azerbaijan seeks to also disrupt the peace agenda, the negotiations of the peace process, and instigate a new war in the region.

“Understandably, all of us are dealing with the Lachin corridor closure and the humanitarian crisis n Nagorno Karabakh very emotionally. But I must once again underscore the need for restraint around this situation and exclusion of lexicon or actions which contradict the peace agenda, moreover by representatives of the state authorities. We continue to be consistent in our efforts of advancing the peace agenda and no provocation should be able to deviate us from this agenda,” PM Pashinyan said.

At the same time the Prime Minister emphasized that the joint efforts of the government, the opposition, civil society, individuals and organizations of Armenia and the Diaspora must continue in direction of bringing the international spotlight on the ongoing encroachments taking place against the rights and security of the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

PM Pashinyan thanked the countries and organizations who’ve made an objective and unbiased reaction to the situation, based on human rights and international obligations assumed by countries.

PM Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan has been trying for a long time to mislead the international community and convince that the Lachin corridor isn’t closed and the gas and power supply to Nagorno Karabakh isn’t suspended. “Obviously Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh claim the opposite. I think the best way to resolve this contradiction de jure is to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor. And we must consistently work in this direction,” Pashinyan said.

The PM said that generally all existing problems in the region have no alternative to peaceful resolution, and the Armenian side will be guided with this logic, by understanding all difficulties and hardships.