The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold debates on January 26 on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of Lachin corridor.

January 26, 2023, 11:14 PACE to hold debates on humanitarian consequences of blockade of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Lachin corridor is blocked by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022.