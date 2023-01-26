World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the Brent oil futures for March have dropped by 0.1 percent to $86.03 a barrel.

But the WTI crude oil futures for March have gone up by 0.16 percent to $80.28 a barrel.