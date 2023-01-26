Russian diplomat calls on West to prevent ‘nuclear provocations’ with Leopard tanks

Head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov has called on the West to prevent "nuclear provocations" with Leopard 2 tanks, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We warn the Western sponsors of the Kiev military machine against encouraging nuclear provocations and blackmail. We know that Leopard 2 tanks, as well as the Bradley and Marder armored infantry carriers are armed with armor-piercing projectiles with uranium warheads. Their use leads to the contamination of the area, like it was in former Yugoslavia and Iraq. In case such munitions for NATO-made heavy weapons are supplied to Kiev, we will consider that as the use of dirty nuclear bombs against Russia with all the consequences that come with it," he said at an OSCE forum on security cooperation.