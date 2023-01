Gas supply has been partially restored in the Republic of Artsakh, Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.

January 25, 2023, 18:13 Gas supply has been partially restored in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The gas stations of Stepanakert city resumed their work from 17:00 today, which is due to the partial restoration of gas supply," the Information Headquarters said in a message.