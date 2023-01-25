Der Spiegel: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decides to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks. In this case we are talking about at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, Der Spiegel wrote.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: No official confirmation had yet been received at the time of publication, but the media reports have already been reacted to, in particular, in the Bundestag. Marie-Agnes Struck-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the defense committee, announced an important step in repelling the Russian invasion. The decision took a long time, she said, but in the end it was inevitable.

The fact that Germany will allow partner countries to transfer their tanks and will also supply them itself is comforting news for the weary and brave Ukrainian people, she said.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag, also welcomed the German government's decision, but at the same time accused the chancellor of indecision and long hesitation.