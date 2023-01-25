Der Spiegel: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decides to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks. In this case we are talking about at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, Der Spiegel wrote.
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs deplored the latest developments regarding Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh during separate meetings Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held with the Ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the National News Agency of Lebanon reported.
Vice Speaker of Parliament and head of the Armenian delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ruben Rubinyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.
Thousands of Azerbaijanis living in the municipality of Sabuncu in Baku are being poisoned with high levels of mazut and waste pollution, meanwhile the Azeri self-described “eco-activists” are busy with blocking the Lachin Corridor under fake environmental pretexts, having caused a humanitarian crisis for 120,000 people living in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
The state policy of siege of 120.000 people, with daily threats of the use of force against them, is being implemented by a member of Council of Europe, Azerbaijan, the Armenian delegate to PACE Armen Gevorgyan said in his speech at the PACE Progress report of the Bureau and the Standing Committee debate.
A remote assembly—entitled "Artsakh: 44-day blockade"—of the friends of Artsakh was held Tuesday evening.
The US State Department is concerned about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.
The Russian Security Council is ready to help solve the tasks facing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said during a working meeting in Moscow between the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and the CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Security as news.am inform, the Council press service reported.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The Azerbaijani special services are disseminating fake documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) reports.
From now on, banks operating in the Republic of Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission, and in case it is technically impossible, the commission charged will be returned to the cardholder on the next day after the transaction, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
On January 22, at the end of the Sunday service, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peace and tranquility of the souls of the servicemen who died as a result for the fire broken out in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 19.
Due to the Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, the Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh faced a number of problems.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 4 persons from Artsakh to Armenia and 1 person from Armenia to Artsakh with the purpose of reuniting families in conditions of the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connection between Armenia and Artsakh.
The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
