Ukraine's military conceded to AFP Wednesday that its troops had pulled out of town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, which Russian forces said they captured earlier this month.

January 25, 2023, 16:22 Ukraine admits fall of Soledar - AFP

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions," AFP quoted Ukrainian military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty as saying.

Cherevaty did not disclose to AFP when Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Soledar but he said the manoeuvre had been carefully planned.

The Russian military said on January 12 that it was controlling Soledar.