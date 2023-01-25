Lebanese Foreign Ministry deplores closure of Lachin Corridor

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs deplored the latest developments regarding Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh during separate meetings Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held with the Ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the National News Agency of Lebanon reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said it deeply regrets the closure of the Lachin corridor and the strain the move has put on the livelihood and humanitarian conditions in the area.

It also called upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold bilateral negotiations, stressing that dialogue is the solution to solving disputes.