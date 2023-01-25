Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan calls on CoE Secretary General to increase pressure on Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor

Vice Speaker of Parliament and head of the Armenian delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ruben Rubinyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe. I presented the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. We concurred that the CoE monitoring bodies must have unimpeded access to any territory in the CoU area. I called for increased pressure on Azerbaijan to immediately open the corridor,” Rubinyan said in a statement on social media.