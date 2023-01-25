A remote assembly—entitled "Artsakh: 44-day blockade"—of the friends of Artsakh was held Tuesday evening.

January 25, 2023, 12:22 Artsakh Armenians’ struggle to live with dignity on their land is also important for the world. Ruben Vardanyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event brought together well-known public, political and cultural figures, parliamentarians, human rights advocates, and about 300 foreign representatives of well-known research and analytical centers, international humanitarian organizations, and business circles from more than 40 countries.

The aim of the event was to informf the friends of Artsakh on the situation created by Azerbaijan's 44-day illegal blockade of Artsakh, the latter’s humanitarian problems that are deepening day by day, the worsening energy crisis, as well as the means and approaches to overcoming these humanitarian and political problems.

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan and Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan, were the keynote speakers. Also, Artsakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan, MP Davit Melkumyan, and Artak Beglaryan, advisor to the Minister of State, answered many questions of the participants.

The Minister of State thanked the friends of Artsakh, noting that the people of Artsakh appreciate the efforts of all those who are not indifferent to their problem and are by their side in this difficult situation.

"Although we are in a difficult situation, I am optimistic because I see the spirit and willpower of the people of Artsakh, and it is a great pride for me to stand with those people. We are ready to go through everything because the desire to live in dignity and love for the motherland gives great strength. The struggle for the right of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh to live in dignity on their land is important not only for Armenians, but also for the world, as it is a struggle to preserve dignity, values," said the Minister of State.

Gegham Stepanyan presented the violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian problems as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh. He noted that the blockade is not only empty storefronts, it is the violation of a number of fundamental rights of people: freedom of movement, health care, education, proper nutrition, the destruction of the economy and infrastructure, the psychological pressure on the population, and the intimidation of children returning from Armenia to Artsakh.

"Azerbaijan implements a special criminal policy aimed at depatriating Armenians living in Artsakh, destroying them. The situation requires a clear response from the international community. Yes, the international community has a responsibility to protect human rights. Human rights are no longer a matter of the state's discretion," said Stepanyan. "As the human rights defender, I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to you and ask you to make all efforts so that the international community assumes its responsibility and takes real steps to curb Azerbaijan's criminal policy."

Continuing the topic, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Artsakh Minister of State, noted that the people of Artsakh expect the norms established by international law to be protected by the same international law officials and actors.

"The international community must show that Azerbaijan will pay a high price for crimes. We expect all countries to stand up against Artsakh's isolation and resolve the issue of ensuring Artsakh's international engagement. Here again, the cooperation of all countries—first of all, of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group: Russia, the USA, and France—is very important," Beglaryan said.

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan, in turn, noted that the impunity of violations of international law and aggressive actions by Azerbaijan for years have led to today's situation.

"Until Azerbaijan is punished, such genocidal policy will continue. Sanctions should be imposed not on the people of Azerbaijan, but specifically on those persons who are involved in the process of making political decisions. The efforts of all of us—first of all, of our friends—should be focused on this direction," he emphasized.

And MP Davit Melkumyan noted that this time choosing a fake environmental agenda, the Azerbaijanis have tried to find an "appealing" topic for the world, calculating that under its guise they can legitimize their crime.

"But their calculations have not justified. During these 44 days [of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh], our people showed their will, that they are ready for this struggle," he said.

The representatives of Artsakh called on the Artsakh friends to continue their efforts on the international platforms to protect the rights of the people of Artsakh, to improve the international mechanisms for guaranteeing stable security, to restore normal land communication, to open an air humanitarian corridor to Artsakh, and to combat the criminal actions of Azerbaijan.