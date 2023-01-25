Artsakhpress

Biden to announce deliveries of Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday — Al Jazeera

US President Joe Biden will make a formal announcement about the deliveries of Abrams tanks to the Kiev government on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported citing an unnamed US administration official.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "President Biden will announce his decision to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine tomorrow, on Wednesday," the TV channel reported on Tuesday night.

According to the channel’s source, the tanks will be contracted, not taken from the Pentagon’s arsenals.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing US officials that the US Administration is inclined to ship a significant number of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, adding that the announcement of these shipments could be made this week already. According to the WSJ, this step would become a part of the agreement with Germany, which includes shipment of a small number of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev by Berlin itself, as well as Germany’s approval of shipment of these German-made tanks by Poland and other countries.


     

Ned Price: US State Department concerned about deterioration of humanitarian situation in Artsakh

The US State Department is concerned about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.

Patrushev: Russian Security Council is ready to help in solving the tasks facing the CSTO

The Russian Security Council is ready to help solve the tasks facing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said during a working meeting in Moscow between the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and the CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Security as news.am inform, the Council press service reported.

OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus urges resumption of dialogue to address situation in Lachin corridor

Alarmed by the ongoing developments in the Lachin corridor, Vice-President Pere Joan Pons (Spain), OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus, expressed concern over the humanitarian impact on the lives of local Armenian residents in the region and calls for the resumption of a constructive dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russia remains in dialogue with both Armenia, Azerbaijan, says Kremlin spokesman

Russia continues to work meticulously in its dialogue with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Trilateral Statement doesn’t envisage restrictions on cargo transport regarding their “nature, purpose or use” -Artsakh MFA

Trilateral Statement doesn’t envisage restrictions on transport of cargo regarding their “nature, purpose or use” – Artsakh MFA stated.

French President, CCAF leaders Ara Toranyan and Mourad Papazian discuss situation in blockaded Artsakh

President of France Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Co-Chairs Ara Toranyan and Mourad Papazian.

Armenian FM presents to Belgian counterpart situation resulting from Azeri illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Belgium Hadja Lahbib in Brussels on January 23.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Azerbaijan special services disseminating fake documents on Stepanakert residents’ evacuation

The Azerbaijani special services are disseminating fake documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) reports.

Banks operating in Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission

From now on, banks operating in the Republic of Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission, and in case it is technically impossible, the commission charged will be returned to the cardholder on the next day after the transaction, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Requiem service held in Stepanakert for the servicemen died as a result of the fire broken out in one of the barracks of Armenian Armed Forces

On January 22, at the end of the Sunday service, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peace and tranquility of the souls of the servicemen who died as a result for the fire broken out in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 19.

The village of Hatsi. Blockade. Day 43

Due to the Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, the Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh faced a number of problems.

ICRC facilitates transfer of four patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

ICRC facilitates Armenia-Artsakh transfer of stranded persons to reunite with families amid blockade

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 4 persons from Artsakh to Armenia and 1 person from Armenia to Artsakh with the purpose of reuniting families in conditions of the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connection between Armenia and Artsakh.

Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh

The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Biden to announce deliveries of Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday — Al Jazeera

Iran announces retaliatory sanctions on EU and UK

Lavrov: The West is practically waging a real war against Russia

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

