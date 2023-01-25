Biden to announce deliveries of Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday — Al Jazeera

US President Joe Biden will make a formal announcement about the deliveries of Abrams tanks to the Kiev government on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported citing an unnamed US administration official.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "President Biden will announce his decision to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine tomorrow, on Wednesday," the TV channel reported on Tuesday night.

According to the channel’s source, the tanks will be contracted, not taken from the Pentagon’s arsenals.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing US officials that the US Administration is inclined to ship a significant number of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, adding that the announcement of these shipments could be made this week already. According to the WSJ, this step would become a part of the agreement with Germany, which includes shipment of a small number of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev by Berlin itself, as well as Germany’s approval of shipment of these German-made tanks by Poland and other countries.