The Azerbaijani special services are disseminating fake documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) reports.

January 25, 2023, 09:06 Azerbaijan special services disseminating fake documents on Stepanakert residents’ evacuation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijani special services, making use of the Facebook pages of Artsakh citizens, are posting fake documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, with the aim of spreading panic among the population.

Artsakh NSS fully controls the situation in Artsakh.