The Russian Security Council is ready to help solve the tasks facing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said during a working meeting in Moscow between the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and the CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Security as news.am inform, the Council press service reported.

January 24, 2023, 17:33 Patrushev: Russian Security Council is ready to help in solving the tasks facing the CSTO

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Nikolai Patrushev congratulated Imangali Tasmagambetov on his appointment, wished him success in his activities for the benefit of the development of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and also expressed his readiness to assist in the implementation of the tasks faced by the CSTO secretariat," the report said.



The sides considered a number of international problems and exchanged views on the situation along the CSTO borders. They focused on enhancing the prestige of the CSTO and its interaction with other international organizations.



The interlocutors also paid attention to the implementation of the decisions adopted by the heads of the CSTO member states in 2022.