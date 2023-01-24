Russia remains in dialogue with both Armenia, Azerbaijan, says Kremlin spokesman

Russia continues to work meticulously in its dialogue with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As a party to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years ago, Russia continues to fulfill its obligations and carries on with this painstaking and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan," he pointed out, when asked if the Kremlin supported US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor to commercial traffic.