Iran announces retaliatory sanctions on EU and UK

Iran will soon impose retaliatory sanctions against the European Union and Britain, Islamic Republic Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tuesday, news.am informs.
The actions of the European Union and Britain are a sign of their mental incapacity to properly understand the realities of modern Iran as well as their confusion about the authorities in our country. Iran will soon announce a list of new sanctions against human rights violators and terrorist propagandists in the EU and Britain, said Kanaani, whose words were published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.