Iran will soon impose retaliatory sanctions against the European Union and Britain, Islamic Republic Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tuesday, news.am informs.

January 24, 2023, 14:36 Iran announces retaliatory sanctions on EU and UK

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The actions of the European Union and Britain are a sign of their mental incapacity to properly understand the realities of modern Iran as well as their confusion about the authorities in our country. Iran will soon announce a list of new sanctions against human rights violators and terrorist propagandists in the EU and Britain, said Kanaani, whose words were published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

The day before the EU published a new package of personal sanctions against Iran, including 18 individuals and 19 organizations, which the EU considers involved in the repression of protests in the country.

In particular, the sanctions list includes Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Iran Hamid Sajjadi. Former and current regional leaders, deputies, media executives and security forces are on the sanctions list as well. Among the organizations are regional branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's Armed Forces).

On January 18, the European Parliament approved a resolution that urged the EU leadership to include the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations.