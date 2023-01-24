French President, CCAF leaders Ara Toranyan and Mourad Papazian discuss situation in blockaded Artsakh

President of France Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Co-Chairs Ara Toranyan and Mourad Papazian.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Macron and the CCAF executives discussed the situation in Artsakh resulting from the closure of the Lachin Corridor. The threats to the territorial integrity of Armenia were also discussed, according to a read-out issued by CCAF.

Toranyan and Papazian welcomed the French President’s attention towards them and expressed hope that France will further intensify its role in protecting the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Lachin Corridor is blocked by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022.