Banks operating in Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission

From now on, banks operating in the Republic of Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission, and in case it is technically impossible, the commission charged will be returned to the cardholder on the next day after the transaction, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In response to concerns raised by the population and taking into account the current situation, the Artsakh Government Task Force discussed the issue with the Central Bank of Armenia, after which all banks operating in Artsakh were offered the above regulation. The banks gave their consent and expressed readiness to ensure the implementation of the procedure.