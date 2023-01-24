2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Two people died and 2 others were injured after a fire broke out in the lodging section adjacent to the Holy Saviour (known as Surp Pırgiç church) Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

The fire erupted at 21:45, January 23, Istanbul-based Zhamanak newspaper's Editor-in-chief Ara Gochunyan told Armenpress.

He said the firefighter-rescue team arrived immediately. Armenian Catholic Archeparch of Istanbul Archbishop Lévon Zékiyan was also on the scene.

“The fire broke out in an old guesthouse which was supposed to undergo restoration, but this tragedy took place. 7 people were living in the guesthouse, two of them died, and two others are hospitalized,” Gochunyan said. He said they don’t have any information on what caused the fire.

The fire was extinguished around 2:00, January 24.

“Thank God, the church itself is preserved, the fire did not reach the shrine,” Gochunyan said.

The two victims who died – Josephine Ekmekchi and Fehim Atsup - were members of the Armenian Catholic community, according to Gochunyan.