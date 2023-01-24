Armenian FM presents to Belgian counterpart situation resulting from Azeri illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Belgium Hadja Lahbib in Brussels on January 23.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan and FM Lahbib attached importance to the decision on deploying a new EU civilian monitoring mission to Armenia, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.

The Armenian FM spoke about the situation resulting from the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan’s maximalist and unconstructive approaches are greatly impeding the establishment of security and stability in the region.

FM Mirzoyan presented the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

FM Mirzoyan and FM Lahbib also discussed opportunities for deepening and enhancing the Armenia-Belgium bilateral cooperation. Expansion of trade turnover volumes and intensification of business contacts were highlighted.