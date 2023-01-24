Artsakhpress

Armenian FM presents to Belgian counterpart situation resulting from Azeri illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Belgium Hadja Lahbib in Brussels on January 23.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan and FM Lahbib attached importance to the decision on deploying a new EU civilian monitoring mission to Armenia, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.
The Armenian FM spoke about the situation resulting from the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan’s maximalist and unconstructive approaches are greatly impeding the establishment of security and stability in the region.
FM Mirzoyan presented the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.
FM Mirzoyan and FM Lahbib also discussed opportunities for deepening and enhancing the Armenia-Belgium bilateral cooperation. Expansion of trade turnover volumes and intensification of business contacts were highlighted.

     

Blinken calls on Aliyev to immediately unblock Lachin corridor for commercial traffic

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately unblock the Lachin corridor for commercial traffic.

The Mayor of Paris expresses solidarity and support to the people of Artsakh

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo expressed her solidarity and support to the people of Artsakh in a phone conversation with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, assured that they will multiply their continuous efforts to relieve the situation in Artsakh under the conditoins of blockade by Azerbaijan, Arayik Harutyunyan informed in a post on his Facebook page.

PACE to discuss humanitarian consequences of blockade of Lachin Corridor

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will debate the humanitarian consequences of the Lachin Corridor during this session, MP and Armenian delegate to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan said.

BBC HARD talk interview with Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan was interviewed by Stephen Sackur for an episode of BBC HARDtalk.

Situation around Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found – EU’s Toivo Klaar

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar says the situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found.

Armenia calls on CoE Committee of Ministers to take actions to ensure Azerbaijan’s implementation of ECHR decision

Armenia is calling on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by the European Court of Human Rights, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Ambassador Arman Khachatryan said in his remarks at the Minister’s Deputies meeting.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Requiem service held in Stepanakert for the servicemen died as a result of the fire broken out in one of the barracks of Armenian Armed Forces

On January 22, at the end of the Sunday service, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peace and tranquility of the souls of the servicemen who died as a result for the fire broken out in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 19.

The village of Hatsi. Blockade. Day 43

Due to the Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, the Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh faced a number of problems.

ICRC facilitates transfer of four patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

ICRC facilitates Armenia-Artsakh transfer of stranded persons to reunite with families amid blockade

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 4 persons from Artsakh to Armenia and 1 person from Armenia to Artsakh with the purpose of reuniting families in conditions of the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connection between Armenia and Artsakh.

Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh

The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Iran, tremors felt in Agarak

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.

Two patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of two patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Lavrov: The West is practically waging a real war against Russia

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

