Blinken calls on Aliyev to immediately unblock Lachin corridor for commercial traffic

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately unblock the Lachin corridor for commercial traffic.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a telephone conversation, he stressed that the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the Lachin corridor undermines the prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary of State urged Aliyev to redouble his efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia. He also raised the issue of human rights in Azerbaijan.