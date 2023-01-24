Blinken calls on Aliyev to immediately unblock Lachin corridor for commercial traffic

January 23, 2023 11:25

ICRC facilitates transfer of four patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.