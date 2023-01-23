Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo expressed her solidarity and support to the people of Artsakh in a phone conversation with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, assured that they will multiply their continuous efforts to relieve the situation in Artsakh under the conditoins of blockade by Azerbaijan, Arayik Harutyunyan informed in a post on his Facebook page.

January 23, 2023, 21:11 The Mayor of Paris expresses solidarity and support to the people of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:"Not long ago I had a phone conversation with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at the latter’s initiative. The situation developed in Artsakh as a result of the blockade by Azerbaijan was on the discussion agenda. I have presented in detail the causes and consequences of the humanitarian disaster stating that clear evaluations and actions of the international community are necessary to overcome it.