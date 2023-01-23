The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will debate the humanitarian consequences of the Lachin Corridor during this session, MP and Armenian delegate to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan said.

January 23, 2023, 17:39 PACE to discuss humanitarian consequences of blockade of Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Just now PACE decided to discuss the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of Lachin Corridor in the agenda of the current session,” Vardanyan said.

The winter session of PACE is held January 23-27.

The European Parliament adopted the Implementation of the common foreign and security policy – annual report 2022 resolution on January 18. The plenary session also adopted an amendment, saying the European parliament “strongly denounces Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, in violation of the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, as it threatens to precipitate an intentional humanitarian crisis for the people of NagornoKarabakh; demands that the Azerbaijani authorities restore freedom of movement through the Lachin corridor with immediate effect.”