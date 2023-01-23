On January 22, at the end of the Sunday service, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peace and tranquility of the souls of the servicemen who died as a result for the fire broken out in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 19.

January 23, 2023, 16:42 Requiem service held in Stepanakert for the servicemen died as a result of the fire broken out in one of the barracks of Armenian Armed Forces

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church informs, adding that the believers joined the prayer raised for the salvation of their souls.

Requiem service held in Stepanakert for the souls of the servicemen died as a result of the fire broken out in one of the barracks of Armenian Armed Forces