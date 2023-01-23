Due to the Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, the Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh faced a number of problems.

January 23, 2023, 11:27 The village of Hatsi. Blockade. Day 43

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Hatsi community Santur Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress''.

"There are no products in the stores, we have a serious problem concerning the gasoline and diesel fuel, and in recent days we have been deprived of natural gas, as a result of which it has become almost impossible to organize transport, and this is a serious problem, especially when it becomes necessary to transport people with health problems to medical facilities.

Parallel to all this, the enemy is opening fire in the direction of the villagers carrying out autumn sowing works. Due to this sad fact, agricultural works are stopped in the whole community at the moment", explained S. Sargsyan.

The head of the community assures that despite the difficult situation created in Artsakh, living and creating peacefully in the native land is the goal and desire of the residents.

"All of us are more worried about the security of our country and the final settlement of our issue," he added.