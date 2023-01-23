The village of Hatsi. Blockade. Day 43

Due to the Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, the Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh faced a number of problems.
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar says the situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found.
Armenia is calling on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by the European Court of Human Rights, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Ambassador Arman Khachatryan said in his remarks at the Minister’s Deputies meeting.
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh welcomes the European Parliament's condemnation of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, as well as its call to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor pursuant to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a statement.
A number of urgent issues related to ensuring the vital needs of the population in the conditions of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade were discussed at the Operational Headquarters’ meeting held today under the chairmanship of Artsakh State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.
As a result of the 44-day war, the entry and exit of citizens to the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan is regulated by the Azerbaijani legislation, therefore the movement of the "activists" who illegally blocked the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia could not be without the permission of the Azerbaijani authorities, the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” foundation said in a statement, citing its studies.
The Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group with the European Parliament expressed gratitude to the members of the European Parliament’s Friendship Group with the Artsakh Parliament and all Members of the European Parliament – the highest representative body of Europe – who, regardless of anything, gave a targeted assessment to the grave situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions.
On 19 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent a letter to Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Ms. Marija Pejcinovic Buric, regarding the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh MFA stated.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 4 persons from Artsakh to Armenia and 1 person from Armenia to Artsakh with the purpose of reuniting families in conditions of the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connection between Armenia and Artsakh.
The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of two patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.
The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov conveyed condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the tragic death of 15 servicemen.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
