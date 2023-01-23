ICRC facilitates transfer of four patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical facilities of the Republic of Artsakh.

12 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

11 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 4 of them in critical condition.