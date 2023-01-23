Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday has arrived in South Africa on a working visit, TASS reports.

January 23, 2023, 10:42 Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The minister’s plane has landed at the South African Air Force Base Waterkloof. He is expected to meet with the country’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor in the South African capital, Pretoria.

The ministers are most likely to discuss preparations to the second Russian-African summit and conference that are slated for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg. They could also exchange views on BRICS, where South Africa is holding presidency this year, engagement on other international platforms, bilateral issues and key international events.

Lavrov and his South African counterpart last met on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The sides then reaffirmed mutual interest in the deepening of political dialogue and further development of relations of strategic partnership.