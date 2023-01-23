EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar says the situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found.

January 23, 2023, 10:19 Situation around Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found – EU’s Toivo Klaar

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Back in Yerevan for a day of meetings. The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found. I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU goal remains a comprehensive Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement,” Klaar tweeted.