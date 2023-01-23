Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with his government on Monday the anti-Turkish actions in Stockholm and the process of Sweden's accession to NATO, Posta daily wrote.

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "On the foreign political front, events are taking place on the Ankara-Stockholm line. An assessment will be given to the position of the Swedish government, which has allowed scandalous protests against Turkey in recent days. The government meeting will also discuss the growing tension between the two countries, after Sweden turned a blind eye to provocations, as well as the process of Sweden's membership in NATO," the newspaper wrote.

The Nordic News portal reported on Friday that the leader of the ultra-right Hard Line party in Denmark, Rasmus Paludan, had received permission to stage a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, during which they had burned the Koran.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm testifies to the level of Islamophobia, racism, and discrimination in Europe. In response to Ankara's statement, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said that such provocations are terrible, but freedom of expression exists in Sweden, but the latter's government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.

On Saturday, Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar informed that the visit of Swedish defense minister Pal Jonson to Turkey on January 27 was canceled because "it no longer makes sense." The Swedish defense minister was planning to discuss in Ankara Stockholm's bid for NATO membership, which Turkey has not yet ratified.


     

Politics

Situation around Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found – EU’s Toivo Klaar

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar says the situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found.

All news from section

Armenia calls on CoE Committee of Ministers to take actions to ensure Azerbaijan’s implementation of ECHR decision

Armenia is calling on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by the European Court of Human Rights, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Ambassador Arman Khachatryan said in his remarks at the Minister’s Deputies meeting.

Artsakh supports EP calls to send fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor to assess humanitarian situation

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh welcomes the European Parliament's condemnation of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, as well as its call to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor pursuant to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a statement.

Five types of food products’ sale with coupons starts in Artsakh

A number of urgent issues related to ensuring the vital needs of the population in the conditions of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade were discussed at the Operational Headquarters’ meeting held today under the chairmanship of Artsakh State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

'Eco-activists' could not have reached Lachin Corridor without permission of Azeri government - Tatoyan Foundation

As a result of the 44-day war, the entry and exit of citizens to the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan is regulated by the Azerbaijani legislation, therefore the movement of the "activists" who illegally blocked the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia could not be without the permission of the Azerbaijani authorities, the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” foundation said in a statement, citing its studies.

Artsakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps

The Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group with the European Parliament expressed gratitude to the members of the European Parliament’s Friendship Group with the Artsakh Parliament and all Members of the European Parliament – the highest representative body of Europe – who, regardless of anything, gave a targeted assessment to the grave situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions.

Artsakh FM calls on Secretary General of the Council of Europe to prevent genocidal policies of Azerbaijan

On 19 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent a letter to Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Ms. Marija Pejcinovic Buric, regarding the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh MFA stated.

Economy

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

All news from section

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Society

The village of Hatsi. Blockade. Day 43

Due to the Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, the Hatsi community of Artsakh's Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh faced a number of problems.

All news from section

ICRC facilitates transfer of four patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, four patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Multiple myeloma, Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis with acute nephrotic syndrome, primary antiphospholipid syndrome, Achalasia III-IV degree, and Primary infertility have been transported today, in January 23, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

ICRC facilitates Armenia-Artsakh transfer of stranded persons to reunite with families amid blockade

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 4 persons from Artsakh to Armenia and 1 person from Armenia to Artsakh with the purpose of reuniting families in conditions of the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connection between Armenia and Artsakh.

Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh

The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Iran, tremors felt in Agarak

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.

Two patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of two patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Armenian PM on deadly barracks fire

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov conveyed condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the tragic death of 15 servicemen.

Military

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

All news from section

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday
The village of Hatsi. Blockade. Day 43
ICRC facilitates transfer of four patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment
Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit
Situation around Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found – EU’s Toivo Klaar
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

All news from section

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

All news from section

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

All news from section

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

International

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

All news from section

Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

More Western weapons supplies to Kiev to bring about escalation — Russian MFA

Most Read

month

week

day

Search