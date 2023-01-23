Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with his government on Monday the anti-Turkish actions in Stockholm and the process of Sweden's accession to NATO, Posta daily wrote.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On the foreign political front, events are taking place on the Ankara-Stockholm line. An assessment will be given to the position of the Swedish government, which has allowed scandalous protests against Turkey in recent days. The government meeting will also discuss the growing tension between the two countries, after Sweden turned a blind eye to provocations, as well as the process of Sweden's membership in NATO," the newspaper wrote.

The Nordic News portal reported on Friday that the leader of the ultra-right Hard Line party in Denmark, Rasmus Paludan, had received permission to stage a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, during which they had burned the Koran.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm testifies to the level of Islamophobia, racism, and discrimination in Europe. In response to Ankara's statement, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said that such provocations are terrible, but freedom of expression exists in Sweden, but the latter's government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.

On Saturday, Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar informed that the visit of Swedish defense minister Pal Jonson to Turkey on January 27 was canceled because "it no longer makes sense." The Swedish defense minister was planning to discuss in Ankara Stockholm's bid for NATO membership, which Turkey has not yet ratified.