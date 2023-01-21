Armenia calls on CoE Committee of Ministers to take actions to ensure Azerbaijan’s implementation of ECHR decision

Armenia is calling on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by the European Court of Human Rights, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe Ambassador Arman Khachatryan said in his remarks at the Minister’s Deputies meeting.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Amb. Khachatryan at Ministers’ Deputies meeting noted that the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan leads to severe humanitarian consequences for Nagorno Karabakh. Armenia calls the CM [Committee of Ministers] to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by ECHR,” the Permanent Representation of Armenia to the Council of Europe tweeted.