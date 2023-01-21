Statements by Western countries about the need to supply Kiev with any weapons, including those capable of hitting targets in Crimea, are raising the stakes in the conflict and will inevitably lead to an escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a commentary on Friday, Tass informs.

January 21, 2023, 10:57 More Western weapons supplies to Kiev to bring about escalation — Russian MFA

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, she drew attention to The New York Times report which claimed that the US administration was considering options for supplying Kiev with additional weapons to attack Crimea. In addition, Zakharova recalled that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had urged partners to give Kiev "any weapon it can use."

"We regard all this as an open, provocative instigation by the West and a raising of the stakes in the conflict, which will inevitably lead to greater casualties and a dangerous escalation," Zakharova said.

She stated that the West was "plunging ever deeper into the conflict in Ukraine": supplies of Western air defense systems and tanks to Kiev are being discussed at the US base in Ramstein, Germany and Western countries are also training Ukrainian military personnel.

The commentary stresses that Kiev is using the tragedy in Dnepropetrovsk to obtain more arms supplies from the West.

"A freelance adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, Alexey Arestovich, initially admitted that the Ukrainian air defense’s actions were the cause of the tragedy, but then he began to backtrack," Zakharova pointed out. "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime is shamelessly trying to use this tragedy to press the West for tougher anti-Russian sanctions and new arms shipments."