British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced that the country has joined the group of states that want to create an anti-Russian tribunal because of the conflict in Ukraine. The minister's statement was published on the British government's website.

January 21, 2023, 09:37 Britain joins countries demanding tribunal against Russia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The UK will play a leading role in a core group of likeminded partners to pursue criminal accountability for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.