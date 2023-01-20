The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 4 persons from Artsakh to Armenia and 1 person from Armenia to Artsakh with the purpose of reuniting families in conditions of the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connection between Armenia and Artsakh.

January 20, 2023, 17:11 ICRC facilitates Armenia-Artsakh transfer of stranded persons to reunite with families amid blockade

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “4 persons were transferred to Armenia, and 1 person to the opposite direction today with the purpose of reuniting with family,” ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni told Armenpress.

The ICRC vehicles also transported some supplies of medication to Artsakh.