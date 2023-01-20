Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh

The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: But due to weak pressure, natural gas supply will be restored in Artsakh with certain restrictions.

“With the purpose of ensuring uninterrupted functioning of essential infrastructures and meeting the minimal demands of the population, the limited-volume supplied gas will be accessible for residential houses in Stepanakert city, regional gas stations, as well as certain facilities of strategic importance. We call on the population to be attentive and maintain safety rules of using gas,” the Operational Headquarters said in a statement.