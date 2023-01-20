The Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group with the European Parliament expressed gratitude to the members of the European Parliament’s Friendship Group with the Artsakh Parliament and all Members of the European Parliament – the highest representative body of Europe – who, regardless of anything, gave a targeted assessment to the grave situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions.

January 20, 2023, 13:02 Artsakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “With the resolution titled “Humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh”, our colleagues in Europe are demanding from the Azerbaijani authorities to end the physical and psychological pressures against the 120,000 population of Nagorno Karabakh who are now hostages, and to end encroachments against the Armenian people in general, to return to constructive arena and unblock Nagorno Karabakh within the framework of their own obligations to prevent further confrontation. We hope that practical steps will follow the resolution adopted by the European Parliament to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh,” the Artsakh parliamentarians said in a letter expressing gratitude for the resolution.