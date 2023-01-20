5 people are dead, including a police officer, and another 5 are wounded after a shooter opened fire from an apartment balcony and then killed himself in the Georgian town of Sagarejo.

January 20, 2023, 10:36 5 dead, including police officer and suspect, after shooting in Georgia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Authorities said the suspect fired several rounds into the yard of the building killing four people and wounding five more.

After police arrived, the suspect opened fire again, killing an officer.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that the 48-year-old suspect “presumably committed suicide with a firearm” when SWAT units arrived at the scene to support responding officers.

The motive of the shooter is unclear.