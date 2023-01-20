Britain plans to send Ukraine 600 Brimstone missiles

Britain plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said during a meeting with counterparts from other countries at the Tapa military base in Estonia, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: He outlined a previously announced package of military support for Ukraine, including sending Challenger tanks, and provided details on the types of missiles Britain will deliver.

"I can say we're also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theatre which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield," he said. Wallace also said Western unity remains strong, and allies are "in it for the long haul". "If President Putin is banking on us getting bored this year, he's wrong. We will plan for this year and next year and the year after and beyond," he said.