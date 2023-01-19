The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh, calling on Azerbaijan to respect and implement the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020 and immediately reopen the Lachin corridor and to refrain from undermining the functioning of transport, energy and communication connections between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in future.
European Parliament adopts resolution calling on Azerbaijan to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor, consider deployment of OSCE int'l peacekeepers
- Deplores the tragic humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict;
- Urges Azerbaijan to respect and implement the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020 and immediately reopen the Lachin corridor to enable free movement and ensure access to essential goods and services, thus guaranteeing security in the region and safeguarding residents’ livelihoods;
- Underlines the need for a comprehensive peace agreement, which must guarantee the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian population; calls on Azerbaijan to protect the rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh and refrain from its inflammatory rhetoric that calls for discrimination against Armenians and urges Armenians to leave Nagorno-Karabakh;
- Urges Azerbaijan to refrain from undermining the functioning of transport, energy and communication connections between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in future;
- Strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s scapegoating of human rights defenders and CSOs and calls on EU and Member State representations to support their work;
- Condemns the inaction of Russian ‘peacekeepers’; considers that their replacement with OSCE international peacekeepers, under a UN mandate, should be negotiated urgently;
- Calls for international organisations to be granted unimpeded access to Nagorno-Karabakh to assess the situation and provide the necessary humanitarian assistance;
- Calls for a UN or OSCE fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground;
- Calls for the urgent resumption, without preconditions, of negotiations based on the principles of the Helsinki Final Act;
- Calls for the EU to be actively involved and ensure that the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh are no longer held hostage by Baku’s activism, Russia’s destructive role and the Minsk Group’s inactivity;
- Instructs its President to forward this resolution to Armenia, Azerbaijan and international institutions.”