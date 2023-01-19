European Parliament adopts resolution calling on Azerbaijan to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor, consider deployment of OSCE int'l peacekeepers

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh, calling on Azerbaijan to respect and implement the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020 and immediately reopen the Lachin corridor and to refrain from undermining the functioning of transport, energy and communication connections between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in future.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution underlines the need for a comprehensive peace agreement, which must guarantee the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian population.

Below is the full text of the European Parliament resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh which was adopted on January 19 after debates on the issue.

“The European Parliament,

– having regard to its previous resolutions on Armenia and Azerbaijan,

– having regard to Rules 144(5) and 132(4) of its Rules of Procedure,

A. whereas the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world, the Lachin corridor, has been blocked by self-proclaimed environmentalists from Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022; whereas this has disrupted access to essential goods and services, including food, fuel and medication, for the 120 000 Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, effectively placing them under a blockade;

B. whereas the blockade has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, significantly affecting the most vulnerable populations; whereas the transfer of critically ill patients is nearly impossible, with one death resulting from this situation; whereas hundreds of families remain separated;

C. whereas this humanitarian crisis was further aggravated by Azerbaijan’s disruption of the natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, which left houses, hospitals and schools without heating;

D. whereas by sustaining the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan is breaching its international obligations under the trilateral ceasefire statement of 9 November 2020, under which Azerbaijan must guarantee the security of persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the corridor in both directions;

E. whereas the impediments to the use of the Lachin corridor set back the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and undermine international confidence;