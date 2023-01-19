Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

January 19, 2023, 14:10 Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense informed that his condition is assessed as critical.

An investigation is being carried out to find out all the circumstances of the incident.