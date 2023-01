The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of two patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: To date, a total of 36 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through the International Committee of the Red Cross.