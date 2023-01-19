CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Armenian PM on deadly barracks fire

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov conveyed condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the tragic death of 15 servicemen.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “On behalf of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and myself, I am expressing sincere condolences on the death of 15 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia as a result of a fire in the province of Gegharkunik on January 19. We were deeply grieved to hear about this news. We share the pain of the irretrievable loss of the families and friends of the victims and express words of support at this difficult moment. We wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the CSTO Secretary General said in a telegram.