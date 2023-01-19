The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, expressed his deepest condolences regarding the death of servicemen who died in the fire broken out in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 19 in the territory of Azat village in Gegharkunik province.

January 19, 2023, 11:27 Arayik Harutyunyan expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers killed due to the fire

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''On behalf of the people of Artsakh, the authorities, and myself, I express my condolences and support to the relatives and friends of the servicemen who died in the fire broken out in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 19, in the area of Azat village in Gegharkunik province. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

In this difficult moment, together with our brothers, we share the pain and sorrow of the loss,'' Harutyunyan wrote.