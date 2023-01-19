Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan expressed his condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the fire that took place in one of the military units at night

January 19, 2023, 11:15 I share the grief of the families of fallen servicemen: Ruben Vardanyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I have learned with deep sorrow about the terrible tragedy that happened tonight in Gegharkunik Provice, in one of the military units of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh as a result of which we have suffered painful losses.

I express my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen. I share the grief of the families of fallen servicemen," the State Minister wrote.