United States Congressmen, Co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Adam Schiff, David Valadao and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo sent a joint letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power calling on the Biden Administration to put maximum pressure on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to end the blockade of Artsakh.

January 19, 2023, 10:47 Congressmen call on Biden Administration to consider airlifting supplies to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Aliyev regime is taking premeditated steps to remove the indigenous Armenian population from Artsakh and deprive them of the opportunity to live freely, democratically, and with dignity in the land of their ancestors – a clear sign of ethnic cleansing that must not be ignored,” the Congressmen said in the letter.

The full text of the letter was published on Twitter by Congressman Pallone.