A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.

January 19, 2023, 14:03 Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Iran, tremors felt in Agarak

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The quake was 20 km north of the city of Salmas and at a depth of 10 km, the Rescue Service of Armenia’s Interior Ministry reported.

The tremors were felt in the town of Agarak in Armenia’s Syunik Province, measured at 2-3.