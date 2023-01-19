Artsakhpress

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Iran, tremors felt in Agarak

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The quake was 20 km north of the city of Salmas and at a depth of 10 km, the Rescue Service of Armenia’s Interior Ministry reported.
The tremors were felt in the town of Agarak in Armenia’s Syunik Province, measured at 2-3.

     

U.S. describes Armenia-Azerbaijan process as “personal priority” of Blinken, hopes to see constructive dialogue

The United States has seen “setbacks” when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh and wants to see constructive dialogue put back on track, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

The representative of Artsakh in the USA and Canada and Artsakh Ombudsman will be invited to the special session to be held in the Parliament of Canada

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Canadian parliament unanimously adopted a motion, calling for a maximum of three meetings on the blockage of the Lachin Corridor and to hear directly from Artsakh State representatives, The Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

Congressmen call on Biden Administration to consider airlifting supplies to Artsakh

United States Congressmen, Co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Adam Schiff, David Valadao and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo sent a joint letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power calling on the Biden Administration to put maximum pressure on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to end the blockade of Artsakh.

MEP Miriam Lexmann calls for international peacekeeping mission, immediate humanitarian aid for Artsakh

Member of the European Parliament Miriam Lexmann (Group of the European People's Party, Slovakia) has emphasized that the European Union also bears responsibility for the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor.

Azerbaijan is committing ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh - MEP Nathalie Loiseau

Member of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe Group, France) criticized President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for calling Azerbaijan a reliable partner when Azerbaijan is currently intentionally causing a humanitarian disaster. The MEP made the remarks in the European Parliament debates on the Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Lachin Corridor should be under the control and protection of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Artsakh MFA commentary to ''Artsakhpress''

"Artsakhpress" news agency asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh to comment on the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is authorized by the Trilateral Statement to control movement along the Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's parliament calls on Armenia and Russia to take urgent measures to unblock Lachin corridor

The factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement about the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the deepening humanitarian disaster, calling on the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which are parties to the November 9, 2020 declaration, to take urgent measures to unblock Artsakh and prevent a humanitarian disaster, informs the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Two patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of two patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Armenian PM on deadly barracks fire

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov conveyed condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the tragic death of 15 servicemen.

I share the grief of the families of fallen servicemen: Ruben Vardanyan

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan expressed his condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the fire that took place in one of the military units at night

Schools and kindergartens to be closed in Artsakh

Due to Azerbaijan's disruption of gas and electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, from 19 January the educational process of preschool groups of general education institutions, 1-12 classes, primary and secondary special education institutions will be temporarily suspended.

Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative seeks to raise global awareness among medical institutions

On 16 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, received members of the Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative working group Prof. Ara Babloyan and Health Project Manager of the Armenian Relief Fund Hambardzum Simonyan.

ICRC facilitates transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for urgent treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for urgent treatment on January 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

West tries to use Kiev against Minsk — Belarusian president

Lavrov expresses hope for resumption of direct air communication with Georgia

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Ukrainian interior minister killed in helicopter crash

