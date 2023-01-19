Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Iran, tremors felt in Agarak

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.
The United States has seen “setbacks” when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh and wants to see constructive dialogue put back on track, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.
The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Canadian parliament unanimously adopted a motion, calling for a maximum of three meetings on the blockage of the Lachin Corridor and to hear directly from Artsakh State representatives, The Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.
United States Congressmen, Co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Adam Schiff, David Valadao and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo sent a joint letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power calling on the Biden Administration to put maximum pressure on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to end the blockade of Artsakh.
Member of the European Parliament Miriam Lexmann (Group of the European People's Party, Slovakia) has emphasized that the European Union also bears responsibility for the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor.
Member of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe Group, France) criticized President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for calling Azerbaijan a reliable partner when Azerbaijan is currently intentionally causing a humanitarian disaster. The MEP made the remarks in the European Parliament debates on the Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade in Nagorno Karabakh.
"Artsakhpress" news agency asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh to comment on the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is authorized by the Trilateral Statement to control movement along the Lachin Corridor.
The factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement about the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the deepening humanitarian disaster, calling on the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which are parties to the November 9, 2020 declaration, to take urgent measures to unblock Artsakh and prevent a humanitarian disaster, informs the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Thursday morning.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of two patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.
The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov conveyed condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the tragic death of 15 servicemen.
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan expressed his condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the fire that took place in one of the military units at night
Due to Azerbaijan's disruption of gas and electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, from 19 January the educational process of preschool groups of general education institutions, 1-12 classes, primary and secondary special education institutions will be temporarily suspended.
On 16 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, received members of the Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative working group Prof. Ara Babloyan and Health Project Manager of the Armenian Relief Fund Hambardzum Simonyan.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for urgent treatment on January 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
month
week
day