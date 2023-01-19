U.S. describes Armenia-Azerbaijan process as “personal priority” of Blinken, hopes to see constructive dialogue

The United States has seen “setbacks” when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh and wants to see constructive dialogue put back on track, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We’re going to do what is ultimately most helpful. And at the end of last year, there were a couple meetings that the Secretary chaired between his counterparts, a trilateral meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan, with Secretary Blinken in the middle. We did that at Blair House. We did that in New York. Of course, we’ve seen setbacks when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh of late. We want to see constructive dialogue put back on track. We stand ready to engage bilaterally. We stand ready to engage with and through partners, through the OSCE or, if and when appropriate, trilaterally, as we have done in the past,” Price said.

Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have an opportunity in the coming days to speak to Azeri President Aliyev.

“So the Secretary did have an opportunity today to speak to the leader of Armenia. I do expect that he will have an opportunity in the coming days to speak to President Aliyev,” Price said.

Furthermore, Price described the Armenia-Azerbaijan process as a “personal priority” for Secretary Blinken.

“So, of course, Ambassador Reeker did retire from the Department of State after an illustrious 30-year career just last week. But there are a number of individuals in this department who are deeply invested in this process, not the least of whom is Secretary Blinken himself. This is a personal priority of his. But people like Toria Nuland, people like Karen Donfried, people like a number of the senior officials in our Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs, will remain deeply engaged in this,” Price said.