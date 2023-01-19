MEP Miriam Lexmann calls for international peacekeeping mission, immediate humanitarian aid for Artsakh

Member of the European Parliament Miriam Lexmann (Group of the European People's Party, Slovakia) has emphasized that the European Union also bears responsibility for the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During European Parliament debates on the Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, the MEP said that Azerbaijan’s despotic strategy is obvious, but the EU also bears responsibility for the situation because for many years it failed to pay attention to the Caucasus region, and by having energy agreements it turned a blind eye on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s repressions against Armenians.

“Now we must finally make serious diplomatic efforts to help in resolving this conflict, work with our partners and form an international peacekeeping mission and immediately provide humanitarian aid,” Lexmann said.

MEP Lexmann added that the Aliyev regime and a group posing as environmentalists are blocking the Lachin Corridor for over a month, which resulted in a severe humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, with shortages of food, medicine and fuel, and endangered lives.