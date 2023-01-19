Azerbaijan is committing ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh - MEP Nathalie Loiseau

Member of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe Group, France) criticized President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for calling Azerbaijan a reliable partner when Azerbaijan is currently intentionally causing a humanitarian disaster. The MEP made the remarks in the European Parliament debates on the Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade in Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Loiseau said that for already 38 days Nagorno Karabakh is cut off from the world.

“There’s almost no food and medicine there, families are separated. 38 days now, during which our words have no significance. Russia says its troops are peacekeepers in the Lachin Corridor, but their troops aren’t doing anything,” the MEP said, accusing Russia for maintaining the course of the conflict.

Speaking about statements made by Azerbaijani government officials who claim that there is no blockade, the MEP noted that belligerent so-called activists are standing in the Lachin Corridor. “President Aliyev says he treats the population of Nagorno Karabakh like other residents of Azerbaijan, but is he imposing this blockade against his own people? What will he do? He says that anyone who doesn’t want to live in Nagorno Karabakh as a citizen of Azerbaijan can leave. Therefore, this is more than just a blockade, this is more than blackmail, he is committing ethnic cleansing. And what are we doing? Nothing,” the MEP said.

She also criticized the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar for saying that the observers have nothing to do for Lachin Corridor. The MEP also heavily criticized President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for having described Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for the EU. “I am ashamed, I am ashamed for the President of the European Commission for calling a country which is intentionally causing a humanitarian disaster a reliable partner. This is a case of turning a blind eye on evil,” Loiseau said.