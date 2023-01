At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

January 19, 2023, 09:03 At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and three others are in severe condition.