"Artsakhpress" news agency asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh to comment on the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is authorized by the Trilateral Statement to control movement along the Lachin Corridor.

January 18, 2023, 22:15 Lachin Corridor should be under the control and protection of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Artsakh MFA commentary to ''Artsakhpress''

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In response to ''Artsakhpress'' question, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic stated that in accordance with the Trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, the Lachin Corridor should be under the control and protection of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Thus, it is the Russian peacekeeping contingent that is authorized by the Trilateral Statement to control movement along the Lachin Corridor. There is no doubt that the Russian peacekeeping contingent has all the necessary capabilities, including technical, to conduct vehicle checks in order to ensure the safe functioning of the corridor.

''At the same time, it should be noted that, according to the Trilateral statement, Azerbaijan should guarantee the security of movement along the Lachin Corridor of persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions without any restrictions,'' reads the statement.