Due to Azerbaijan's disruption of gas and electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, from 19 January the educational process of preschool groups of general education institutions, 1-12 classes, primary and secondary special education institutions will be temporarily suspended.

January 18, 2023, 21:53 Schools and kindergartens to be closed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh informed.